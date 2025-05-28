AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

Field Marshal, Chief of Iran’s armed forces discuss security

Published 28 May, 2025

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, visited General Staff Headquarters, Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement Tuesday, COAS held meeting with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. The two military leaders engaged in discussions on the evolving regional security landscape, with particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Key areas of mutual interest included enhancing military-to-military cooperation, improving security mechanisms along the shared border, and exploring avenues for transforming the border regions into zones of trade and economic connectivity, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a well-turned-out contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces.

COAS alongside the Prime Minister of Pakistan earlier met with Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran and H.E Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran. COAS is on an official visit to Türkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan along with the Prime Minister’s delegation visiting the three friendly countries.

During the call, the Prime Minister conveyed his deepest respect to the Supreme Leader underlining that His Eminence was an iconic figure in the Muslim World and the Muslim Ummah looked up to him for guidance and patronage.

ISPR Pakistan and Iran Field Marshal Asim Munir

