Ceramics industry: Ministry forms joint committee to address key challenges

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production has announced the formation of a joint committee to address key challenges being faced by the ceramics industry.

The development came here on Tuesday during a meeting between the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, with All Pakistan Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Association (APCTMA).

The committee comprising members of the Tiles Manufacturers Association and the Engineering Development Board will present a progress report by Thursday. Key issues discussed included the tariff policy, customs duties, exports and imports, and the need for tariff protection for the local ceramic tiles industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Akhtar Khan said the government is committed to support and revitalise the industrial sector. After detailed discussions with the APCTMA delegation, Haroon announced the formation of a joint committee comprising members of the Tiles Manufacturers Association and the Engineering Development Board. The committee has been tasked to present a progress report by Thursday.

The delegation gave a detailed briefing on the ceramic tile industry, noting that Pakistan’s current daily production capacity is approximately 560,000 square metres. This output is backed by an investment of over Rs100 billion, with around 60 percent of it coming from foreign sources, particularly China. They highlighted that the industry has made significant progress in reducing dependence on imports. Previously at 74 percent, import reliance has now fallen to just four percent, with nearly all raw materials and workforce now sourced locally.

The delegation expressed its ambition to bring this down further to just one percent, calling the ceramic industry a shining example of local industrial capability.

The SAPM directed the tile manufacturers to submit a detailed report outlining the specific reasons why higher protection is necessary for the industry. He further instructed that the report must quantify cost disadvantages as a percentage of total production costs.

“The government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to supporting and revitalising the industrial sector,” the SAPM emphasised. “We are strongly defending the case for industries, including tiles, in the National Tariff Policy Board.”

Haroon reiterated his vision to see Pakistani manufacturers become regionally competitive and assured that Chinese manufacturers, as partners and friends, will continue to receive full support. “No industry will be allowed to shut down,” he affirmed. “Revival of industries is our vision, and we are formulating long-term policies to ensure sustainable growth.”

He concluded by assuring full government support to the tile manufacturing sector and reaffirmed the government's commitment to the broader development of the local industrial base.

