Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices nosedived on Tuesday, as global market lost impetus, dropping under $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

World bullion market plunged by $36 to settle for $3,295 per ounce, as the sharp downtrend pulled down the local gold prices by Rs3,600 per tola and Rs3,086 per 10 grams.

Thus, the market traded gold for Rs347,900 per tola and Rs298,268 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

Domestic silver prices fell significantly by Rs60 and Rs52, reaching Rs3,448 per tola and Rs2,956 per 10 grams, respectively. Silver on the global market was available at $33 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

