AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

New WB country director calls on Cheema

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Country Director of the World Bank, Bolormaa Amgaabazar, called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, here on Tuesday.

The outgoing Country Director Najy Benhassine was also present during the meeting.

The minister welcomed Amgaabazar and appreciated the contributions of Benhassine during his tenure in Pakistan.

He acknowledged Benhassine’s role in strengthening the World Bank’s engagement with Pakistan and setting high standards of partnership.

Cheema expressed confidence that the new country director would continue to play a key role in the development and implementation of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF), building on the work done under Benhassine’s leadership.

The minister highlighted that the federal government, with the support of the World Bank and other development partners, is actively facilitating provincial governments in the execution of development projects. He also reiterated the government’s strong commitment to fiscal, energy, and economic reforms, noting that the focus remains on policies that deliver long-term, sustainable outcomes for the country.

The World Bank team appreciated the government’s efforts in driving reforms and strengthening collaboration with provincial governments. They acknowledged the central role played by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in ensuring effective coordination and implementation of development initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Ahad Cheema

Comments

200 characters

New WB country director calls on Cheema

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ today

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories