KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (May 27, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 283.05 284.40 AED 77.08 77.60 EURO 321.04 324.30 SAR 75.35 75.89 GBP 382.76 386.45 INTERBANK 282.20 282.40 JPY 1.93 1.98 =========================================================================

