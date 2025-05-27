Pakistan, Iran vow to boost military ties as Field Marshal meets Iranian leadership: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held high-level talks with Iran’s military leadership in Tehran on Tuesday, signaling a push to deepen defense cooperation and transform the volatile Pak-Iran border into a trade corridor amid shifting regional dynamics, according to the military’s media wing.

During his visit to the General Staff Headquarters in Tehran, Field Marshal Munir met with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

The two commanders discussed the evolving security landscape, with a focus on expanding military collaboration and improving border security mechanisms.

“The discussions centered on enhancing military-to-military cooperation and fostering economic connectivity in border regions to ensure long-term stability,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

The talks also explored ways to convert the shared frontier into a hub for trade—a move that could ease historical tensions over cross-border militancy.

The Army Chief’s visit came as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation touring Türkiye, Iran, and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Field Marshal Munir joined the PM in meetings with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, underscoring the strategic alignment between the two neighbors.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received with a ceremonial guard of honor by a contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces—a gesture highlighting the importance Tehran places on the growing partnership.