Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meeting underway for Zil Hajj moon sighting

A meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has begun in Islamabad to sight the Zil Hajj moon, 1446 Hijri, and confirm the dates of Eid ul Adha this year.

Chairman of the committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, is presiding over the meeting.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees are also meeting separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Eid-ul-Adha Moon.

If the moon is sighted on May 27, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha will fall on June 6 (Friday).

If the Zil Hajj moon is sighted on Wednesday, the first day of Eid will then fall on June 7 (Saturday).

As per the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Eid-ul- Asha is likely to be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7, 2025.

In a statement, the commission said that according to astronomical models, the birth of the new moon for Zilhaj will occur on May 27, 2025, at 8:02pm PST.

The Hajj pilgrimage begins on the 8th day of Zil Hajj and lasts until the 13th of the month. Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9 this year.