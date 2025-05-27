AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index ends flat with over 100 points gain

BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 04:19pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed relatively flat as investors remained cautious ahead of the FY26 budget, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of over 100 points on Tuesday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 118,332.90, an increase of 111.78 points or 0.09%.

“A wait-and-see approach dominated sentiment, with participants largely staying on the sidelines in the absence of clear market moving triggers,” said Ismail Iqbal Securities.

On Monday, the KSE-100 index fell sharply as investors reacted to the postponed budget and uncertainty over the IMF’s approval of the circular debt plan. The benchmark index dropped by 881.55 points, or 0.74%, settling at 118,221 points.

Internationally, the Asian shares eased on Tuesday, though US futures rose after President Donald Trump delayed his threatened 50% duties on European Union shipments, while the US dollar was headed for a fifth straight monthly loss.

In Japan, yields on super-long government bonds fell early in the session, retreating from their all-time highs in the wake of last week’s heavy selloff in the bonds.

Markets in the US were closed on Monday for a holiday, making for thin overnight trading conditions and leaving investors latching on to lingering optimism from Trump’s U-turn on his threat to impose 50% tariffs on imports from the EU next month, restoring a July 9 deadline.

Nasdaq futures were up 1.26% in Asia while S&P 500 futures similarly rose 1.11%. FTSE futures advanced 0.94%. UK markets were also closed on Monday.

Results from Nvidia are due on Wednesday, where the AI darling is expected to report a 65.9% jump in first-quarter revenue.

Elsewhere, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17%, while Japan’s Nikkei similarly fell 0.15%.

China’s CSI300 blue-chip index edged 0.06% lower while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped 0.1%.

Focus for investors this week will also be on speeches from a slew of Federal Reserve policymakers and Friday’s US core PCE price index, for clues on the outlook for US rates.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 Index ends flat with over 100 points gain

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

Rupee falters against US dollar

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost military ties as Field Marshal meets Iranian leadership: ISPR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

NEPRA approves K-Electric’s MYT for supply segment

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Read more stories