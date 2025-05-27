52 killed in Israeli strikes, including 33 in a school

GAZA CITY, (Palestinian Territories): Rescuers said Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 52 people on Monday, 33 of them in a school-turned-shelter, as European allies ramped up their criticism of Israel.

While the war raged on, mediators presented a proposal for a 70-day ceasefire and hostage-release deal to Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian source said.

The territory’s civil defence agency said many of the casualties at the school in Gaza City were children, while the Israeli military said the site was housing “key terrorists”. Israel has stepped up a renewed offensive

to destroy Hamas, drawing international condemnation

as aid trickles in following a blockade since early

March that has sparked severe food and medical shortages.