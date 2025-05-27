AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
London metals gain after Trump tariff reprieve

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

LONDON: Prices of metals in London rose on Monday after US President Donald Trump rescinded his threat of a 50% tariff on imports from the European Union starting June 1, buoying market sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.19% to $9,614 per metric ton by 0700 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange nudged 0.57% higher to 78,270 yuan ($10,909.62) a ton.

On Sunday, Trump agreed to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9 from the June 1 limit he set on Friday after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc needed more time to “reach a good deal”.

The supply of copper raw materials is currently tight, which may drive copper prices higher in the short term, said broker Hexun Futures. Moreover, copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 9% to 98,671 tons last week. Still, tariff uncertainty may continue to restrict the performance of copper prices, said broker Everbright Futures. Also supporting prices was a weaker US dollar, which sank 0.3% to 98.813, extending a 1.9% tumble from last week. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated assets more affordable to holders of other currencies.

Among other London metals, aluminium climbed 0.41% to $2,466 a ton, zinc firmed 0.56% to $2,712.5, lead added 1.22% to $1,994 and nickel rose 0.49% to $15,570. Tin firmed 0.89% to $32,665. SHFE aluminium eased 0.05% to 20,155 yuan a ton, lead was up 0.12% at 16,795 yuan, zinc eased 0.52% to 22,185 yuan, nickel edged 0.08% lower to 122,780 yuan, and tin fell 0.24% to 264,050 yuan.

