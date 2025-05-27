AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025

Gold falls after Trump extends tariff deadline on EU goods

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

BENGALURU: Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Monday after US President Donald Trump dropped his threat to impose 50% tariffs on goods from the European Union from June 1, reducing demand for the safe-haven asset. Spot gold slipped 0.8% at $3,332.04 an ounce by 1250 GMT. US gold futures fell 1% to $3,331.90.

“I would call it a range-trading day,” said Giovanni Staunovo, UBS analyst, attributing the modest drop in prices to Trump’s decision to delay the imposition of higher tariffs on the EU.

“With US Memorial Day, activity is likely to be on the lower end today.” Markets in the United States and Britain were closed on Monday due to public holidays.

Trump on Sunday restored a July 9 deadline to allow for talks between Washington and the European Union to produce a deal. On Friday, gold prices recorded their best week in six last week, after Trump renewed tariff threats on EU goods and said he was considering a 25% tariff on any Apple iPhones that are sold in the US but not made there. “We still look for higher prices over the coming months, expecting the yellow metal to retest the level of $3,500/oz,” Staunovo said. Meanwhile, China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong more than doubled in April from March, and were the highest since March 2024, data showed.

Citi on Sunday upgraded its zero-to-three month price target for gold back to $3,500/oz - from $3,150 - amid US tariff policies, geopolitical risks and concerns around the US budget. The bank expects gold prices to consolidate between $3,100/oz and $3,500/oz. Geopolitical risks include the war in Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine for a third night in a row, Ukrainian regional officials and emergency services said, a day after the biggest aerial attack of the war so far. Spot silver eased 0.3% to $33.38, platinum fell 0.6% to $1,088.53 and palladium lost 0.6% to $987.27.

