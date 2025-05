KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 39.976 billion and the number of lots traded was 47,539.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.187 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.918 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.292 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.058 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.639 billion),Silver (PKR 1.303 billion),SP 500 (PKR 614.195 million),DJ (PKR 375.749 million),Copper (PKR 279.441 million), Natural Gas (PKR 165.938 million),Palladium (PKR 84.491 million), Brent (PKR 40.722 million), Japan (PKR 10.402 million) and Aluminium (PKR 6.076 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots amounting to PKR 23.724 million were traded.

