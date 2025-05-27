KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 26, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 283.01 284.29 AED 77.14 77.55 EURO 322.14 324.99 SAR 75.45 75.85 GBP 383.62 287.01 INTERBANK 282.10 282.30 JPY 1.94 1.99 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025