AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 12:12pm

Negative sentiments were observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding nearly 800 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 12:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 118,317.47, a decrease of 785.20 points or 0.66%.

Selling pressure was seen in key sectors including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, OGDC, PPL, POL, MARI, PSO and SSGC traded in the red.

During the previous week, the PSX remained under persistent pressure as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the upcoming federal budget amid growing concerns about proposed tax measures, which led to a continued downward trend in the market.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index plunged by 546.47 points, or 0.45% week-on-week (WoW), closing at 119,102.67 points down from 119,649.14 points in the previous week.

Internationally, stock markets across Asia edged higher on Monday, and the euro rallied after President Donald Trump abruptly extended by more than a month his threat to slap 50% tariffs on EU goods, marking another temporary reprieve as part of his erratic trade policy.

On Sunday, Trump agreed to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9, from the June 1 deadline he set on Friday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc needed more time to “reach a good deal.”

Market sentiment had been steadying after a sharp selloff across most assets last month as Trump paused his growth-denting tariffs and investors were keen on fresh trade deals after a pact with UK and a temporary agreement with China.

However, Trump’s latest policy moves were a reminder to investors how quickly circumstances could change and analysts have been pointing out that investors are shifting their money out of the US to Europe and Asia as they price in a possible US recession and a consequent global slowdown.

Apple was also caught in the trade crossfire on Friday, after Trump threatened a 25% levy on all imported iPhones bought by US consumers.

On Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.12%, while Japan’s Nikkei was marginally higher.

This is an intra-day update

