AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges up after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

Reuters Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 12:55pm

BEIJING: Oil prices recorded limited gains on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended a deadline for trade talks with the European Union, easing concerns about US tariffs on the bloc that could hurt the global economy.

Brent crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.28%, to $64.96 a barrel by 0653 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 17 cents, or 0.28%, at $61.7 a barrel.

“A nice push higher in crude oil and US equity futures this morning after US President Trump extended the deadline,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Trump said he agreed to extend a deadline for trade talks with the European Union until July 9 after Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the bloc needed more time to strike a deal.

Trade and tariff headlines, along with ongoing fiscal concerns, will be the main wild card for risk sentiment and crude oil this week, Sycamore said.

Brent and WTI extended gains after settling 0.5% higher on Friday as limited progress in US-Iran nuclear talks alleviated concerns of more Iranian oil returning to global markets and US buyers covered positions ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Oil rebounds on short-covering, nuclear talks

Prices were also buoyed by data from energy services firm Baker Hughes that showed US firms, under pressure from lower oil prices, cut the number of operating oil rigs by 8 to 465 last week, the lowest since November 2021.

The gains were capped by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, could decide to increase output by another 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) for July at next week’s meeting.

Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank, said oil was already under pressure from OPEC+’s accelerated output hike strategy and what he called a “mini oil price war”.

“Any price gains are likely to be dampened by the OPEC+ decision in coming days,” he added. Reuters reported this month that the group could unwind the rest of its 2.2 million bpd voluntary production cut by the end of October, having already raised output targets by about 1 million bpd for April, May and June.

“Oil markets may face an oversupply in the second half of 2025, alongside potentially weakened demand due to Trump’s inclination towards universal tariffs. This situation could create a perfect storm for falling oil prices,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices Brent crude WTI WTI crude US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil edges up after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

Pakistan FY26 budget may envisage Rs1.079trn power subsidy

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points in early trade

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday to sight Dhu al-Hijjah crescent

FBR to levy 18% sales tax in erstwhile tribal areas

Nepra approves KE’s T&D tariff plan for 7 years

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9, European markets rally

PMD forecasts more rains, winds across country

Read more stories