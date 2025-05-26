AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

APP Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am
ISTANBUL: Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived on an official two-day visit to Turkiye, held a warm and most cordial meeting with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his official visit to Turkiye Sunday.

The engagement reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Türkiye for their unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent developments in South Asia, underscoring the strength of the fraternal bonds between the two nations.

Turkiye to continue be on Pakistan’s side in good, bad times, says Erdogan

He lauded Turkiye’s principled stance and the outpouring support of goodwill of the Turkish people for Pakistan and termed it as a source of great comfort and strength for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted the commitment and courage and the spirit of sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the resolute patriotism of the people Pakistan that was demonstrated in an unprecedented manner which contributed greatly to Pakistan’s overwhelming victory in Marak-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos in the defence of our homeland.

Emphasizing the need to further strengthen economic cooperation, particularly through joint ventures and enhanced bilateral investment, the Prime Minister highlighted key sectors including renewable energy, information technology, defence production, infrastructure development, and agriculture as areas of mutual interest and potential.

The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership to greater heights. They also followed up on the implementation of key decisions taken during the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), held in Islamabad on 13 February 2025.

In addition to bilateral issues, Prime Minister Sharif and President Erdogan discussed pressing regional and international developments. Both leaders reaffirmed their principled support for each other’s core concerns, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. They also expressed deep concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, urgently calling for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to the affected Palestinian population.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to further deepen the multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The two leaders pledged to continue working closely for regional peace, sustainable development, and the shared prosperity of their peoples. Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr Yusuf Junaid were also part of Pakistan delegation.

