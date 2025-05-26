Empowering women entrepreneurs: TDAP organises workshop on market analysis tools in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Women Entrepreneur Division, in collaboration with Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, successfully organized a hands-on training workshop on ‘Market Analysis Tools – Trade Map’ on 22nd May 2025 in Sialkot.

This initiative aimed to strengthen the export potential of women entrepreneurs by equipping them with practical skills to analyze international markets using the International Trade Centre’s (ITC) Trade Map, which is a widely used resource for market intelligence, competitor benchmarking, and export planning.

The session was conducted by Mahina Ghalib, Deputy Director, TDAP, and featured an in-depth exploration of HS Codes and Trade Map functionalities, followed by practical training to help participants identify export destinations, track global trade flows, and assess market demand. Participants were also provided with manuals and resources to deepen their understanding of the platform beyond the session.

Around 30 entrepreneurs took part in the training, engaging actively in discussions and exercises. The interactive nature of the workshop encouraged questions and personalized feedback, ensuring participants walked away with relevant and applicable knowledge.

This workshop is part of TDAP’s ongoing, targeted capacity-building series for women entrepreneurs. Following the successful trainings in Faisalabad and Sialkot, the next session in this series is scheduled to be held in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025