ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul on Sunday, Erdogan’s head of communications said.

PM Shehbaz to visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30

“During the meeting, bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the fight against terrorism, will be discussed,” Fahrettin Altun said on X.