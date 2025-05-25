AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-25

Chicago corn, soy futures lower

Reuters Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

CHICAGO: Chicago corn and soy futures eased on Friday ahead of a long weekend in the US, after President Donald Trump posted on social media that he recommended a 50% tariff on goods from the European Union.

Wheat also fell as buying slowed after a rally earlier in the week, according to analysts. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade ended down 7-1/4 cents at $10.60-1/4 a bushel, corn fell 3-1/2 cents to finish at $4.59-1/2 a bushel, and wheat settled down 2 cents at $5.42-1/2 per bushel.

Ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, which will keep US markets closed on Monday, headlines continue to flow from the White House, said Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist at StoneX. “That leaves traders a bit at risk,” he said.

Corn and soybeans were both trading unchanged prior to Trump’s social media post recommending steep tariffs on the EU, he said. Fears of retaliatory tariffs on US agricultural goods drove futures down afterward, Suderman added.

Favourable US crop conditions and large harvests in Brazil were also keeping a lid on corn and soybean prices. The International Grains Council raised its forecast for 2025-26 global corn production by 3 million metric tons to 1.277 billion tons. Wheat rose earlier in the week on concerns over the impact of previous adverse weather in Russia and China and an unexpected decline in US wheat ratings. Demand for competitively priced US wheat also helped underpin prices, as illustrated by better-than-expected weekly US wheat export sales data released on Thursday.

However, said Suderman, “buying kind of dried up here at the end of the week as buyers stepped aside and there were people willing to sell the rally.”

Wheat Corn Chicago corn

Comments

200 characters

Chicago corn, soy futures lower

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories