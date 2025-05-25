KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 38.736 billion and the number of lots traded was 41,158.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 21.865 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.795 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.260 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.175 billion), Silver (PKR 1.954 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.248 billion), DJ (PKR 745.384 million),SP 500 (PKR 305.960 million), Copper (PKR 166.428 million), Natural Gas (PKR 152.549 million),Brent (PKR 30.388 million), Palladium (PKR 28.901 million) and Aluminium (PKR 6.758 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots amounting to PKR 29.168 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025