AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025
Markets Print 2025-05-25

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 38.736 billion and the number of lots traded was 41,158.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 21.865 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.795 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.260 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.175 billion), Silver (PKR 1.954 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.248 billion), DJ (PKR 745.384 million),SP 500 (PKR 305.960 million), Copper (PKR 166.428 million), Natural Gas (PKR 152.549 million),Brent (PKR 30.388 million), Palladium (PKR 28.901 million) and Aluminium (PKR 6.758 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots amounting to PKR 29.168 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold PMEX Agricultural Commodities

