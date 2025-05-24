Field Marshal Asim Munir hosts dinner in honour of the political leadership and the armed forces

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 23
|
282.17
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 23
|
281.97
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 23
|
142.56
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 23
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 23
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / May 23
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / May 23
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 23
|
5,802.82
|
India Sensex / May 23
|
81,721.08
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 23
|
37,160.47
|
Nasdaq / May 23
|
18,737.21
|
Hang Seng / May 23
|
23,601.26
|
FTSE 100 / May 23
|
8,717.97
|
Dow Jones / May 23
|
41,603.07
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 23
|
23,629.58
|
France CAC40 / May 23
|
7,734.40
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 23
|
61.53
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 23
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 23
|
300,925
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 23
|
3,357.51
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 23
|
66.11
|
Petrol/Litre / May 24
|
252.63
|
Diesel/Litre / May 24
|
254.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Askari Life Assur. / May 23
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
5.84
▲ 1 (20.66%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / May 23
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
8.32
▲ 1 (13.66%)
|
Apna Microfin. / May 23
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
9.78
▲ 0.99 (11.26%)
|
First Dawood Prop. / May 23
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
2.50
▲ 0.25 (11.11%)
|
Sally Textile / May 23
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
11.17
▲ 1.02 (10.05%)
|
AKD Securities / May 23
AKD Securities Limited(AKDSL)
|
26.03
▲ 2.37 (10.02%)
|
Shadab Textile / May 23
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
35.29
▲ 3.21 (10.01%)
|
AKD Hospitality / May 23
AKD Hospitality Limited(AKDHL)
|
213
▲ 19.36 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Mills / May 23
Kohinoor Mills Limited(KML)
|
38.72
▲ 3.52 (10%)
|
Prosperity Weav / May 23
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
41.25
▲ 3.75 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / May 23
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.56
▼ -0.84 (-10%)
|
Hala Enterprise / May 23
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
18.19
▼ -2.02 (-10%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 23
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
15.53
▼ -1.72 (-9.97%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / May 23
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
10.21
▼ -1.13 (-9.96%)
|
Mandviwala / May 23
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
15.88
▼ -1.62 (-9.26%)
|
Sana Ind / May 23
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
24.59
▼ -2.4 (-8.89%)
|
First Tri-Star Mod. / May 23
First Tri-Star Modaraba(FTSM)
|
12.29
▼ -1.13 (-8.42%)
|
National Silk / May 23
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
42.65
▼ -3.89 (-8.36%)
|
Tandlianwala Sugar / May 23
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited(TSML)
|
146.67
▼ -13.11 (-8.21%)
|
GOC (Pak) / May 23
GOC (Pak) Limited.(GOC)
|
67.79
▼ -5.93 (-8.04%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Big Bird Foods / May 23
Big Bird Foods Limited(BBFL)
|
32,684,444
▲ 2.09
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 23
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
19,363,270
▼ -0.02
|
Descon Oxychem / May 23
Descon Oxychem Limited(DOL)
|
16,054,565
▲ 2.28
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 23
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
13,455,241
▲ 0.68
|
Ghani Global Holding / May 23
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
11,330,395
▼ -1.04
|
P.T.C.L. / May 23
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
10,229,271
▲ 0.45
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 23
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
10,030,569
▲ 0.01
|
Frieslandcampina / May 23
Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited(FCEPL)
|
9,282,883
▲ 6.11
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
9,202,316
▼ -0.28
|
Pak Refinery / May 23
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
8,835,014
▲ 0.14
