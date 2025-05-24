WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 23, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-May-25 21-May-25 20-May-25 19-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102447 0.102285 0.102472 0.102423 Euro 0.834725 0.834468 0.831536 0.832118 Japanese yen 0.00514899 0.00511057 0.00509144 0.0051 U.K. pound 0.989026 0.988631 0.988693 0.989313 U.S. dollar 0.738107 0.737097 0.739735 0.738872 Algerian dinar 0.00557573 0.00556369 0.00557354 0.005558 Australian dollar 0.475931 0.475575 0.474614 0.473026 Botswana pula 0.0549152 0.0549137 0.0547404 0.054677 Brazilian real 0.13031 0.130663 0.130577 Brunei dollar 0.572531 0.571039 0.571312 0.56902 Canadian dollar 0.532277 0.530847 Chilean peso 0.000783378 0.000789733 0.000782 Czech koruna 0.0335547 0.033359 0.033421 Danish krone 0.11189 0.111871 0.111473 0.111531 Indian rupee 0.00861617 0.00861552 0.0086561 0.008643 Israeli New Shekel 0.206753 0.207691 0.209854 0.208016 Korean won 0.000532122 0.000529296 0.000529138 0.00053 Kuwaiti dinar 2.407 2.40371 2.40956 2.40518 Malaysian ringgit 0.173305 0.172582 0.172634 0.171392 Mauritian rupee 0.0160459 0.0161205 0.0160863 0.016065 Mexican peso 0.0381524 0.0383983 0.038141 New Zealand dollar 0.437365 0.437541 0.437997 0.435269 Norwegian krone 0.0724871 0.0726633 0.0717117 0.071762 Omani rial 1.91965 1.91703 1.92389 1.92164 Peruvian sol 0.200516 0.20047 0.200671 Philippine peso 0.0132722 0.0132433 0.013259 0.013292 Polish zloty 0.196519 0.196811 0.195972 0.19442 Qatari riyal 0.202777 0.202499 0.203224 0.202987 Russian ruble 0.00924225 0.00921128 0.009188 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196829 0.196559 0.197263 0.197033 Singapore dollar 0.572531 0.571039 0.571312 0.56902 South African rand 0.0411051 0.0412085 0.0409642 0.041057 Swedish krona 0.0769439 0.0769485 0.0764034 0.076331 Swiss franc 0.892619 0.894589 0.887132 0.887747 Thai baht 0.0225831 0.0225068 0.0223128 0.022265 Trinidadian dollar 0.108896 0.109291 0.109284 U.A.E. dirham 0.200982 0.200707 0.201425 0.20119 Uruguayan peso 0.0177494 0.0177919 0.017747 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

