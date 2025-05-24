WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 23, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-May-25 21-May-25 20-May-25 19-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102447 0.102285 0.102472 0.102423
Euro 0.834725 0.834468 0.831536 0.832118
Japanese yen 0.00514899 0.00511057 0.00509144 0.0051
U.K. pound 0.989026 0.988631 0.988693 0.989313
U.S. dollar 0.738107 0.737097 0.739735 0.738872
Algerian dinar 0.00557573 0.00556369 0.00557354 0.005558
Australian dollar 0.475931 0.475575 0.474614 0.473026
Botswana pula 0.0549152 0.0549137 0.0547404 0.054677
Brazilian real 0.13031 0.130663 0.130577
Brunei dollar 0.572531 0.571039 0.571312 0.56902
Canadian dollar 0.532277 0.530847
Chilean peso 0.000783378 0.000789733 0.000782
Czech koruna 0.0335547 0.033359 0.033421
Danish krone 0.11189 0.111871 0.111473 0.111531
Indian rupee 0.00861617 0.00861552 0.0086561 0.008643
Israeli New Shekel 0.206753 0.207691 0.209854 0.208016
Korean won 0.000532122 0.000529296 0.000529138 0.00053
Kuwaiti dinar 2.407 2.40371 2.40956 2.40518
Malaysian ringgit 0.173305 0.172582 0.172634 0.171392
Mauritian rupee 0.0160459 0.0161205 0.0160863 0.016065
Mexican peso 0.0381524 0.0383983 0.038141
New Zealand dollar 0.437365 0.437541 0.437997 0.435269
Norwegian krone 0.0724871 0.0726633 0.0717117 0.071762
Omani rial 1.91965 1.91703 1.92389 1.92164
Peruvian sol 0.200516 0.20047 0.200671
Philippine peso 0.0132722 0.0132433 0.013259 0.013292
Polish zloty 0.196519 0.196811 0.195972 0.19442
Qatari riyal 0.202777 0.202499 0.203224 0.202987
Russian ruble 0.00924225 0.00921128 0.009188
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196829 0.196559 0.197263 0.197033
Singapore dollar 0.572531 0.571039 0.571312 0.56902
South African rand 0.0411051 0.0412085 0.0409642 0.041057
Swedish krona 0.0769439 0.0769485 0.0764034 0.076331
Swiss franc 0.892619 0.894589 0.887132 0.887747
Thai baht 0.0225831 0.0225068 0.0223128 0.022265
Trinidadian dollar 0.108896 0.109291 0.109284
U.A.E. dirham 0.200982 0.200707 0.201425 0.20119
Uruguayan peso 0.0177494 0.0177919 0.017747
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
