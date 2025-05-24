AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 23, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                119,102.67
High:                     119,542.52
Low:                      118,665.26
Net Change:                    50.37
Volume (000):                 99,799
Value (000):              10,478,747
Makt Cap (000)         3,561,868,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,723.33
NET CH                     (-) 72.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,985.06
NET CH                     (-) 54.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 34,911.64
NET CH                     (-) 27.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,944.62
NET CH                     (+) 12.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,577.85
NET CH                     (-) 32.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,021.89
NET CH                     (-) 41.05
------------------------------------
As on:                 23- May -2025
====================================

