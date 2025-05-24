KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 23, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 119,102.67 High: 119,542.52 Low: 118,665.26 Net Change: 50.37 Volume (000): 99,799 Value (000): 10,478,747 Makt Cap (000) 3,561,868,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,723.33 NET CH (-) 72.97 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,985.06 NET CH (-) 54.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,911.64 NET CH (-) 27.89 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,944.62 NET CH (+) 12.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,577.85 NET CH (-) 32.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,021.89 NET CH (-) 41.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 23- May -2025 ====================================

