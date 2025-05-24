Markets Print 2025-05-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 23, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 119,102.67
High: 119,542.52
Low: 118,665.26
Net Change: 50.37
Volume (000): 99,799
Value (000): 10,478,747
Makt Cap (000) 3,561,868,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,723.33
NET CH (-) 72.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,985.06
NET CH (-) 54.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,911.64
NET CH (-) 27.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,944.62
NET CH (+) 12.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,577.85
NET CH (-) 32.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,021.89
NET CH (-) 41.05
------------------------------------
As on: 23- May -2025
====================================
