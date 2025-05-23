AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Association Dubai sets world record for UAE flag made of 24,000 handprints

BR Web Desk Published 23 May, 2025 03:24pm

Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) said on Thursday it was officially recognised by Guinness World Records for creating the largest UAE flag featuring 24,514 individual handprints from people of over 100 nationalities.

The announcement was made at an unveiling ceremony held on Thursday at Dubai’s Pakistan Auditorium, where a Guinness World Records adjudicator verified and confirmed the record.

Among the 250 attendees were Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE and Consul General Hussain Muhammad.

“The UAE has grown leaps and bounds over the years, becoming a beacon of tolerance and innovation,” said Tirmizi. “This initiative by PAD is a wonderful tribute to that spirit. Well done to the team whose hard work and dedication brought this powerful vision to life.”

The title was jointly awarded to Pakistan Association Dubai, Emirates Loves - a platform, that aims to amplify stories of the diverse communities within the emirates - and artist Rubab Zahra, who was described as “the visionary behind the artwork.”

“This landmark achievement marked the culmination of PAD’s month-long Hands of Unity campaign – a tribute to the UAE Year of Community,” PAD said in a statement.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declared 2025 as the Year of Community, which “encourages all society members to make contributions through community service, volunteering, and knowledge sharing, aiming to enhance social bonds and drive collective progress.”

PAD’s Hands of Unity campaign saw participation from 23 schools and universities and thousands of individuals across the Emirates.

“Each handprint on the flag symbolised a heartfelt tribute from the 2 million-strong Pakistani diaspora to the UAE, a nation admired for its commitment to tolerance, solidarity, and community engagement, the core pillars of the Year of Community,” the statement said.

“This is our token of love and appreciation to the UAE – our second home,” said Dr. Faisel Ikram, President of PAD.

The event also featured a video documenting the Hands of Unity journey, highlighting hundreds of hours of volunteer work, community activation drives, and the “collective spirit that fuelled the initiative.”

Certificates of appreciation were distributed to participating schools, sponsors, and partners to honour their role in the campaign’s success.

According to reports, there are approximately 1.8 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, of which some 400,000 live in Dubai.

Pakistanis make up the second-largest expatriate group in the UAE, after Indians, constituting around 12.5% of the country’s total population

