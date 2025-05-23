AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 10:15am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the local currency was hovering at 281.78, a gain of Re0.28 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 282.06.

Globally, the US dollar was soft on Friday, poised to make its first weekly drop in five weeks against the euro and the yen as worries over the United States’ worsening fiscal health sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

After Moody’s last week downgraded its US debt ratings, investor attention this week has honed in on the country’s $36 trillion debt pile and US President Donald Trump’s tax bill that could add trillions of dollars more to it.

Dubbed by Trump as a “big, beautiful bill”, it narrowly passed the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives and now heads to the Senate for what is likely to be weeks of debate.

The dollar index, which compares the US currency against six other units, including the yen and euro, is set for a 1.1% decline this week, though it was little changed at 99.829 in early Asia trade.

That’s despite a steep selloff in US Treasuries at the start of the week.

The 30-year bond yield stayed above 5% in Asian hours on Friday, hovering near 19-month highs. It is close to October 2023’s high of 5.179%, a break past which would take it to its highest since mid-2007.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Friday, weighed down by a stronger US dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ will further increase its crude oil output.

Brent futures fell 37 cents to $64.07 a barrel by 0015 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 39 cents to $60.81. Brent was down 2% on the week, and WTI was 2.7% lower.

Oil typically trades inversely with the dollar because a stronger greenback makes the commodity more expensive for non-U.S. buyers.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

South Africans exasperated by Trump false claims during Ramaphosa meeting

Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

NA body informed: sales tax imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Read more stories