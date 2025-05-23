AIRLINK 166.20 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.83%)
BOP 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
FCCL 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
HUBC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
MLCF 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.5%)
OGDC 211.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
PACE 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.63%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.65%)
SEARL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.31%)
SSGC 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.61%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,735 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.27%)
BR30 37,494 Decreased By -171 (-0.45%)
KSE100 119,231 Increased By 78.2 (0.07%)
KSE30 36,325 Decreased By -1.5 (-0%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

BR Web Desk Published 23 May, 2025 10:01am

Volatility continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding over 400 points during the first half of the trading session.

At 9:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 118,742.59, a decrease of 410.45 points or 0.34%.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, UBL, and NBP, are traded in red.

Analysts say investors are actively selling shares amid uncertainty about what the government will announce in the upcoming federal budget.

On Thursday, the PSX closed lower as investors adopted a cautious stance amid uncertainty surrounding the outcome of IMF-driven new taxes in the upcoming budget. The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 778 points or 0.65%, closing at 119,153 points.

Internationally, Asian shares made some tentative gains on Friday as beaten-down Treasuries found buyers after US President Donald Trump’s tax bill narrowly passed the lower house, although debt worries still lingered.

Overnight, PMI data around the globe showed US business activity picked up pace in May, which helped Wall Street rise earlier in the session before running into selling pressures and closing the day largely flat. In contrast, disappointingly weak activity in Europe dragged shares there lower.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures both were flat.

The Republican-controlled US House voted by a slim margin to pass Trump’s tax cut bill, which would fulfil many of his campaign pledges, but will increase the $36.2 trillion US debt pile by $3.8 trillion over the next decade.

Treasury yields, especially at the longer-dated end, have climbed on worries about US fiscal health in the run-up to the passage of the bill. That was exacerbated by the decision from Moody’s last week to downgrade the U.S. credit rating, citing rising debt.

The 30-year bonds, however, did manage to find some buyers overnight, with prices now at some attractive levels. Their yields fell another 1 basis point to 5.037% on Friday, having dropped 4 bps to pull away from a 19-month top of 5.161% earlier in the session.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% on Friday, but for the week, it is still set for a loss of 0.4% after five weeks of gains.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE Indian stocks KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX holiday PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Read more stories