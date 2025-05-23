Iron ore rises on steady China demand

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by resilient demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top consumer China, though rising shipments from leading producers Australia and Brazil capped the upward momentum.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was up 0.28% at 728 yuan ($101.10) a metric ton, as of 0300 GMT.

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.36% at $99.45 a ton. End-user demand remains resilient, particularly in the manufacturing sector, which continues to drive high growth in steel consumption, broker Galaxy Futures said in a note.

The capacity utilisation rate of 104 electric furnaces grew 1.2% week-on-week to 40.4%, while the daily consumption of scrap steel logged a weekly increase of 3.1% to 245,400 tons, said consultancy Hexun Futures. Hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, remained high this week at 2.4477 million tons, said broker Everbright Futures.