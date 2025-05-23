AIRLINK 165.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.56%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
CPHL 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 46.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
FFL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
HUBC 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.42%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.14%)
PRL 32.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.58%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.46%)
SEARL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
SSGC 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
TRG 62.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,741 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 37,507 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.42%)
KSE100 118,917 Decreased By -236.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 36,236 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.25%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-23

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 33.697 billion and the number of lots traded was 37,237.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.788 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.765 billion),Platinum (PKR 3.720 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.792 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.307 billion),DJ (PKR 1.011 billion), Silver (PKR 637.476million), SP 500 (PKR 301.254million), Natural Gas (PKR 178.086 million),Copper (PKR 149.131 million),Brent (PKR 33.552 million), Japan Equity (PKR 10.531 million) and Aluminium (PKR 3.403 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 28 lots amounting to PKR 129.254 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold PMEX Agricultural Commodities

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

APTMA urges MoF to allow textile industry to import LNG

Read more stories