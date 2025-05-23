KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 33.697 billion and the number of lots traded was 37,237.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.788 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.765 billion),Platinum (PKR 3.720 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.792 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.307 billion),DJ (PKR 1.011 billion), Silver (PKR 637.476million), SP 500 (PKR 301.254million), Natural Gas (PKR 178.086 million),Copper (PKR 149.131 million),Brent (PKR 33.552 million), Japan Equity (PKR 10.531 million) and Aluminium (PKR 3.403 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 28 lots amounting to PKR 129.254 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025