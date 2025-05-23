WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 22, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-May-25 20-May-25 19-May-25 16-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102285 0.102472 0.102423 0.102907 Euro 0.834468 0.831536 0.832118 0.82963 Japanese yen 0.0051106 0.0050914 0.0050999 0.0051106 U.K. pound 0.988631 0.988693 0.989313 0.985084 U.S. dollar 0.737097 0.739735 0.738872 0.741138 Algerian dinar 0.0055637 0.0055735 0.0055577 0.0055662 Australian dollar 0.475575 0.474614 0.473026 0.476996 Botswana pula 0.0549137 0.0547404 0.0546765 0.0549183 Brazilian real 0.13031 0.130663 0.130577 0.130209 Brunei dollar 0.571039 0.571312 0.56902 0.572307 Canadian dollar 0.530847 0.53018 Chilean peso 0.0007897 0.0007823 0.0007882 Czech koruna 0.033421 0.0332737 Danish krone 0.111871 0.111473 0.111531 0.111207 Indian rupee 0.0086155 0.0086561 0.0086427 0.0086615 Israeli New Shekel 0.207691 0.209854 0.208016 0.20883 Korean won 0.0005293 0.0005291 0.0005299 0.0005295 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40371 2.40956 2.40518 Malaysian ringgit 0.172582 0.172634 0.171392 0.17367 Mauritian rupee 0.0161205 0.0160863 0.0160652 0.0161227 Mexican peso 0.0383983 0.0381406 0.0379784 New Zealand dollar 0.437541 0.437997 0.435269 0.435196 Norwegian krone 0.0726633 0.0717117 0.0717623 0.0713044 Omani rial 1.91703 1.92389 1.92164 Peruvian sol 0.20047 0.200671 0.20085 Philippine peso 0.0132433 0.013259 0.0132922 0.0132875 Polish zloty 0.196811 0.195972 0.19442 0.195794 Qatari riyal 0.202499 0.203224 0.202987 Russian ruble 0.0092423 0.0092113 0.0091884 0.009176 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196559 0.197263 0.197033 Singapore dollar 0.571039 0.571312 0.56902 0.572307 South African rand 0.0412085 0.0409642 0.0410567 0.0410566 Swedish krona 0.0769485 0.0764034 0.0763305 0.0758852 Swiss franc 0.894589 0.887132 0.887747 0.885681 Thai baht 0.0225068 0.0223128 0.0222646 0.0223537 Trinidadian dollar 0.109284 0.109756 U.A.E. dirham 0.200707 0.201425 0.20119 Uruguayan peso 0.0177919 0.0177473 0.0176971 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025