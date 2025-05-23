WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 22, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 21-May-25 20-May-25 19-May-25 16-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102285 0.102472 0.102423 0.102907
Euro 0.834468 0.831536 0.832118 0.82963
Japanese yen 0.0051106 0.0050914 0.0050999 0.0051106
U.K. pound 0.988631 0.988693 0.989313 0.985084
U.S. dollar 0.737097 0.739735 0.738872 0.741138
Algerian dinar 0.0055637 0.0055735 0.0055577 0.0055662
Australian dollar 0.475575 0.474614 0.473026 0.476996
Botswana pula 0.0549137 0.0547404 0.0546765 0.0549183
Brazilian real 0.13031 0.130663 0.130577 0.130209
Brunei dollar 0.571039 0.571312 0.56902 0.572307
Canadian dollar 0.530847 0.53018
Chilean peso 0.0007897 0.0007823 0.0007882
Czech koruna 0.033421 0.0332737
Danish krone 0.111871 0.111473 0.111531 0.111207
Indian rupee 0.0086155 0.0086561 0.0086427 0.0086615
Israeli New Shekel 0.207691 0.209854 0.208016 0.20883
Korean won 0.0005293 0.0005291 0.0005299 0.0005295
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40371 2.40956 2.40518
Malaysian ringgit 0.172582 0.172634 0.171392 0.17367
Mauritian rupee 0.0161205 0.0160863 0.0160652 0.0161227
Mexican peso 0.0383983 0.0381406 0.0379784
New Zealand dollar 0.437541 0.437997 0.435269 0.435196
Norwegian krone 0.0726633 0.0717117 0.0717623 0.0713044
Omani rial 1.91703 1.92389 1.92164
Peruvian sol 0.20047 0.200671 0.20085
Philippine peso 0.0132433 0.013259 0.0132922 0.0132875
Polish zloty 0.196811 0.195972 0.19442 0.195794
Qatari riyal 0.202499 0.203224 0.202987
Russian ruble 0.0092423 0.0092113 0.0091884 0.009176
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196559 0.197263 0.197033
Singapore dollar 0.571039 0.571312 0.56902 0.572307
South African rand 0.0412085 0.0409642 0.0410567 0.0410566
Swedish krona 0.0769485 0.0764034 0.0763305 0.0758852
Swiss franc 0.894589 0.887132 0.887747 0.885681
Thai baht 0.0225068 0.0223128 0.0222646 0.0223537
Trinidadian dollar 0.109284 0.109756
U.A.E. dirham 0.200707 0.201425 0.20119
Uruguayan peso 0.0177919 0.0177473 0.0176971
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
