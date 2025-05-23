AIRLINK 165.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.53%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
CPHL 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.51%)
OGDC 210.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.61%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.23%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.46%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.68%)
SEARL 85.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
SSGC 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TRG 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,726 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 37,436 Decreased By -229.1 (-0.61%)
KSE100 118,907 Decreased By -245.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 36,212 Decreased By -114.4 (-0.31%)
Markets Print 2025-05-23

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 22, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               283.09   284.15    AED                77.15     77.55
EURO                320.07   322.77    SAR                75.46     75.85
GBP                 379.40   382.45    INTERBANK         282.10    282.30
JPY                                                        1.94      1.98
=========================================================================

