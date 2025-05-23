KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 22, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 283.09 284.15 AED 77.15 77.55
EURO 320.07 322.77 SAR 75.46 75.85
GBP 379.40 382.45 INTERBANK 282.10 282.30
JPY 1.94 1.98
=========================================================================
