Baton of field marshal conferred upon Gen Asim Munir

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 22
|
282.13
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 22
|
281.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 22
|
143.18
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 22
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 22
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / May 22
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 21
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 21
|
5,844.61
|
Nasdaq / May 21
|
18,872.64
|
Dow Jones / May 21
|
42,860.44
|
India Sensex / May 22
|
80,819.55
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 22
|
37,000.02
|
Hang Seng / May 22
|
23,611.70
|
FTSE 100 / May 22
|
8,738.21
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 22
|
23,924.05
|
France CAC40 / May 22
|
7,849.22
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 21
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 21
|
299,554
|
Petrol/Litre / May 22
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 22
|
61.71
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 22
|
3,333.56
|
Diesel/Litre / May 22
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 22
|
66.07
|Stock
|Price
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / May 22
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
4.46
▲ 0.47 (11.78%)
|
Aruj Industries / May 22
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
9.06
▲ 0.95 (11.71%)
|
Samba Bank / May 22
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
9.59
▲ 1 (11.64%)
|
Dawood Equities / May 22
Dawood Equities Limited(DEL)
|
10.02
▲ 1 (11.09%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / May 22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
3.93
▲ 0.39 (11.02%)
|
Sally Textile / May 22
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
10.15
▲ 1 (10.93%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / May 22
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
10.35
▲ 1 (10.7%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 22
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
17.25
▲ 1.66 (10.65%)
|
Hala Enterprise / May 22
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
20.21
▲ 1.84 (10.02%)
|
Saritow Spinning / May 22
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
17.04
▲ 1.55 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Otsuka Pakistan / May 22
Otsuka Pakistan Limited(OTSU)
|
300.77
▼ -33.42 (-10%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / May 22
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
26.57
▼ -2.95 (-9.99%)
|
First Imrooz Mod. / May 22
First Imrooz Modaraba(FIMM)
|
181.17
▼ -19.9 (-9.9%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / May 22
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
10.95
▼ -1.19 (-9.8%)
|
Premier Sugar / May 22
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
296.19
▼ -30.81 (-9.42%)
|
Khalid Siraj / May 22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
7.72
▼ -0.78 (-9.18%)
|
Faisal Sp. / May 22
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited(FASM)
|
290.16
▼ -24.84 (-7.89%)
|
Gammon Pak / May 22
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
27.79
▼ -2.11 (-7.06%)
|
Service Textile / May 22
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
13.62
▼ -1.01 (-6.9%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / May 22
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
47.16
▼ -3.33 (-6.6%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 22
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
42,770,156
▼ -0.04
|
Bank Makramah / May 22
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
28,172,037
▲ 0.34
|
Ghani Global Holding / May 22
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
27,642,592
▲ 1.12
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / May 22
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
24,754,329
▲ 0.25
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 22
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
20,820,527
▼ -0.05
|
Big Bird Foods / May 22
Big Bird Foods Limited(BBFL)
|
15,256,374
▲ 1.65
|
Fauji Cement / May 22
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
15,031,496
▼ -0.47
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
15,030,756
▲ 0
|
Hub Power Co. / May 22
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
13,876,692
▼ -1.4
|
P.T.C.L. / May 22
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
12,884,902
▼ -0.43
Comments