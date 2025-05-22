IMF delegation meets PM Shehbaz as Islamabad prepares Budget FY26

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 22
|
282.13
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 22
|
281.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 22
|
143.18
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 22
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 22
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / May 22
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 21
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 21
|
5,844.61
|
Nasdaq / May 21
|
18,872.64
|
Dow Jones / May 21
|
42,860.44
|
India Sensex / May 22
|
80,819.55
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 22
|
37,000.02
|
Hang Seng / May 22
|
23,611.70
|
FTSE 100 / May 22
|
8,738.21
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 22
|
23,924.05
|
France CAC40 / May 22
|
7,849.22
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 21
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 21
|
299,554
|
Petrol/Litre / May 22
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 22
|
61.71
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 22
|
3,333.56
|
Diesel/Litre / May 22
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 22
|
66.07
|Stock
|Price
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / May 22
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
4.54
▲ 0.55 (13.78%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / May 22
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
8.32
▲ 1 (13.66%)
|
Aruj Industries / May 22
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
9.11
▲ 1 (12.33%)
|
Samba Bank / May 22
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
9.59
▲ 1 (11.64%)
|
Dawood Equities / May 22
Dawood Equities Limited(DEL)
|
10.02
▲ 1 (11.09%)
|
Sally Textile / May 22
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
10.15
▲ 1 (10.93%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / May 22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
3.92
▲ 0.38 (10.73%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / May 22
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
10.35
▲ 1 (10.7%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 22
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
17.25
▲ 1.66 (10.65%)
|
Bank Makramah / May 22
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
3.79
▲ 0.36 (10.5%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Khalid Siraj / May 22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
7.61
▼ -0.89 (-10.47%)
|
Otsuka Pakistan / May 22
Otsuka Pakistan Limited(OTSU)
|
300.77
▼ -33.42 (-10%)
|
Premier Sugar / May 22
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
294.30
▼ -32.7 (-10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / May 22
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
28.71
▼ -3.19 (-10%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / May 22
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
26.57
▼ -2.95 (-9.99%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / May 22
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
11.08
▼ -1.06 (-8.73%)
|
Abdullah Shah / May 22
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
5.90
▼ -0.48 (-7.52%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / May 22
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
50
▼ -4 (-7.41%)
|
Gammon Pak / May 22
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
27.80
▼ -2.1 (-7.02%)
|
Service Textile / May 22
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
13.65
▼ -0.98 (-6.7%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 22
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
42,545,688
▼ -0.03
|
Bank Makramah / May 22
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
28,162,537
▲ 0.36
|
Ghani Global Holding / May 22
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
27,244,141
▲ 1.18
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / May 22
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
24,598,695
▲ 0.2
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 22
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
20,804,497
▼ -0.08
|
Fauji Cement / May 22
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
15,019,151
▼ -0.66
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
14,950,790
▲ 0.01
|
Big Bird Foods / May 22
Big Bird Foods Limited(BBFL)
|
14,798,275
▲ 1.18
|
Hub Power Co. / May 22
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
13,253,988
▼ -2.11
|
P.T.C.L. / May 22
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
12,864,898
▼ -0.49
Comments