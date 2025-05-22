Rupee falls further against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee declined further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the local currency settled at 282.06, a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 281.97.

Internationally, US fiscal concerns and a tepid auction of Treasury bonds slapped the US dollar to a two-week low versus the yen on Thursday, while President Donald Trump tried to push his sweeping spending and tax-cut bill through Congress.

The lacklustre 20-year bond sale reinforced the “Sell America” narrative, weighing on not just the US dollar but Wall Street as well, with traders already jittery after Moody’s cut the US triple-A credit rating last week.

Bitcoin pushed to a fresh all-time high on Thursday, partly as investors sought out alternatives to US assets. Gold also benefitted, reaching an almost two-week top of $3,325.79 and putting it within $175 of April’s record peak.

The US dollar slipped to 143.27 yen early in Asia, the weakest level since May 7.

Bitcoin was last 1.6% higher at $110,049.82, after earlier reaching a record high of $110,636.58.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell 1% on Thursday after a report that OPEC+ is discussing a production increase for July, stoking concerns that global supply could exceed demand growth. Brent futures fell 64 cents, or 1%, to $64.27 a barrel by 0800 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 59 cents, or 1%, to $60.98.