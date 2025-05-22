AIRLINK 165.30 Increased By ▲ 4.77 (2.97%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.66%)
CPHL 85.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.41%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.43%)
HUBC 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
MLCF 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.77%)
OGDC 212.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-0.81%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
PPL 170.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-2.88%)
PRL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.03%)
PTC 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.11%)
SEARL 85.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
SSGC 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee falls further against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 282.06 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 03:53pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee declined further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the local currency settled at 282.06, a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 281.97.

Internationally, US fiscal concerns and a tepid auction of Treasury bonds slapped the US dollar to a two-week low versus the yen on Thursday, while President Donald Trump tried to push his sweeping spending and tax-cut bill through Congress.

The lacklustre 20-year bond sale reinforced the “Sell America” narrative, weighing on not just the US dollar but Wall Street as well, with traders already jittery after Moody’s cut the US triple-A credit rating last week.

Bitcoin pushed to a fresh all-time high on Thursday, partly as investors sought out alternatives to US assets. Gold also benefitted, reaching an almost two-week top of $3,325.79 and putting it within $175 of April’s record peak.

The US dollar slipped to 143.27 yen early in Asia, the weakest level since May 7.

Bitcoin was last 1.6% higher at $110,049.82, after earlier reaching a record high of $110,636.58.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell 1% on Thursday after a report that OPEC+ is discussing a production increase for July, stoking concerns that global supply could exceed demand growth. Brent futures fell 64 cents, or 1%, to $64.27 a barrel by 0800 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 59 cents, or 1%, to $60.98.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Budget FY26: Insurance industry seeks reforms including removal of double taxation, says IAP chairman

SECP warns public against fraudulent online trading platforms offering ‘unrealistic returns’

Honda Atlas Cars’ posts Rs2.7bn profit in 2025

IK, Bushra: hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

Read more stories