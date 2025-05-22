Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the local currency was hovering at 281.93, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 281.97.

Internationally, US fiscal concerns and a tepid auction of Treasury bonds slapped the US dollar to a two-week low versus the yen on Thursday, while President Donald Trump tried to push his sweeping spending and tax-cut bill through Congress.

The lacklustre 20-year bond sale reinforced the “Sell America” narrative, weighing on not just the US dollar but Wall Street as well, with traders already jittery after Moody’s cut the US triple-A credit rating last week.

Bitcoin pushed to a fresh all-time high on Thursday, partly as investors sought out alternatives to US assets. Gold also benefitted, reaching an almost two-week top of $3,325.79 and putting it within $175 of April’s record peak.

The US dollar slipped to 143.27 yen early in Asia, the weakest level since May 7.

Bitcoin was last 1.6% higher at $110,049.82, after earlier reaching a record high of $110,636.58.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Thursday as unexpected builds in US crude and fuel inventories raised demand concerns, while investors stayed cautious, focusing on renewed Iran-US nuclear talks.

Brent futures slipped 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $64.58 a barrel by 0038 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $61.25. Both benchmarks lost 0.7% on Wednesday.

US crude and fuel inventories posted surprise stock builds last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, as crude imports hit a six-week high and gasoline and distillate demand slipped.

This is an intra-day update