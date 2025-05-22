KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 35.319 billion and the number of lots traded was 46,809.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.828 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.924 billion), Platinum (PKR 4.110 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.974 billion), Silver (PKR 1.259 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.144 billion), SP 500 (PKR 234.876 million), Natural Gas (PKR 234.099 million), DJ (PKR 192.986 million), Copper (PKR 174.754 million), Japan Equity (PKR 63.715 million), Brent (PKR 47.474 million) and Aluminium (PKR 4.694 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 34 lots amounting to PKR 126.228 million were traded.

