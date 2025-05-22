WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 21, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-May-25 19-May-25 16-May-25 15-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102472 0.102423 0.102907 0.102815 Euro 0.831536 0.832118 0.82963 0.829183 Japanese yen 0.00509144 0.00509989 0.00511059 0.0050672 U.K. pound 0.988693 0.989313 0.985084 0.985271 U.S. dollar 0.739735 0.738872 0.741138 0.741335 Algerian dinar 0.00557354 0.00555773 0.00556621 0.0055674 Australian dollar 0.474614 0.473026 0.476996 0.476382 Botswana pula 0.0547404 0.0546765 0.0549183 0.0545623 Brazilian real 0.130663 0.130577 0.130209 0.131624 Brunei dollar 0.571312 0.56902 0.572307 0.570829 Canadian dollar 0.53018 0.530093 Chilean peso 0.00078973 0.000782322 0.00078824 0.0007891 Czech koruna 0.0332737 0.0332751 Danish krone 0.111473 0.111531 0.111207 0.11115 Indian rupee 0.0086561 0.00864269 0.00866154 0.0086618 Israeli New Shekel 0.209854 0.208016 0.20883 0.209417 Korean won 0.00052914 0.000529923 0.00052954 0.0005236 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40956 2.40518 2.41241 Malaysian ringgit 0.172634 0.171392 0.17367 0.172967 Mauritian rupee 0.0160863 0.0160652 0.0161227 0.0160434 Mexican peso 0.0383983 0.0381406 0.0379784 0.0380601 New Zealand dollar 0.437997 0.435269 0.435196 0.437795 Norwegian krone 0.0717117 0.0717623 0.0713044 0.0711748 Omani rial 1.92389 1.92164 1.92805 Peruvian sol 0.200671 0.20085 0.201669 Philippine peso 0.013259 0.0132922 0.0132875 0.0132865 Polish zloty 0.195972 0.19442 0.195794 0.1961 Qatari riyal 0.203224 0.202987 0.203663 Russian ruble 0.00921128 0.00918838 0.00917603 0.0092305 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197263 0.197033 0.197689 Singapore dollar 0.571312 0.56902 0.572307 0.570829 South African rand 0.0409642 0.0410567 0.0410566 0.0406672 Swedish krona 0.0764034 0.0763305 0.0758852 0.0761592 Swiss franc 0.887132 0.887747 0.885681 0.884701 Thai baht 0.0223128 0.0222646 0.0223537 0.0221983 Trinidadian dollar 0.109756 0.109818 U.A.E. dirham 0.201425 0.20119 0.201861 Uruguayan peso 0.0177473 0.0176971 0.0177774 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

