WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
May 21, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 20-May-25 19-May-25 16-May-25 15-May-25
Chinese yuan 0.102472 0.102423 0.102907 0.102815
Euro 0.831536 0.832118 0.82963 0.829183
Japanese yen 0.00509144 0.00509989 0.00511059 0.0050672
U.K. pound 0.988693 0.989313 0.985084 0.985271
U.S. dollar 0.739735 0.738872 0.741138 0.741335
Algerian dinar 0.00557354 0.00555773 0.00556621 0.0055674
Australian dollar 0.474614 0.473026 0.476996 0.476382
Botswana pula 0.0547404 0.0546765 0.0549183 0.0545623
Brazilian real 0.130663 0.130577 0.130209 0.131624
Brunei dollar 0.571312 0.56902 0.572307 0.570829
Canadian dollar 0.53018 0.530093
Chilean peso 0.00078973 0.000782322 0.00078824 0.0007891
Czech koruna 0.0332737 0.0332751
Danish krone 0.111473 0.111531 0.111207 0.11115
Indian rupee 0.0086561 0.00864269 0.00866154 0.0086618
Israeli New Shekel 0.209854 0.208016 0.20883 0.209417
Korean won 0.00052914 0.000529923 0.00052954 0.0005236
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40956 2.40518 2.41241
Malaysian ringgit 0.172634 0.171392 0.17367 0.172967
Mauritian rupee 0.0160863 0.0160652 0.0161227 0.0160434
Mexican peso 0.0383983 0.0381406 0.0379784 0.0380601
New Zealand dollar 0.437997 0.435269 0.435196 0.437795
Norwegian krone 0.0717117 0.0717623 0.0713044 0.0711748
Omani rial 1.92389 1.92164 1.92805
Peruvian sol 0.200671 0.20085 0.201669
Philippine peso 0.013259 0.0132922 0.0132875 0.0132865
Polish zloty 0.195972 0.19442 0.195794 0.1961
Qatari riyal 0.203224 0.202987 0.203663
Russian ruble 0.00921128 0.00918838 0.00917603 0.0092305
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197263 0.197033 0.197689
Singapore dollar 0.571312 0.56902 0.572307 0.570829
South African rand 0.0409642 0.0410567 0.0410566 0.0406672
Swedish krona 0.0764034 0.0763305 0.0758852 0.0761592
Swiss franc 0.887132 0.887747 0.885681 0.884701
Thai baht 0.0223128 0.0222646 0.0223537 0.0221983
Trinidadian dollar 0.109756 0.109818
U.A.E. dirham 0.201425 0.20119 0.201861
Uruguayan peso 0.0177473 0.0176971 0.0177774
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
