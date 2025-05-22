Markets Print 2025-05-22
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 21, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.94 284.00 AED 77.09 77.50
EURO 320.05 322.74 SAR 75.40 75.80
GBP 379.58 383.14 INTERBANK 282.00 282.20
JPY 1.93 1.97
=========================================================================
