AIRLINK 156.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.33%)
BOP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
CNERGY 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
CPHL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.15%)
FCCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
FFL 15.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.7%)
HUBC 141.86 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.88%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.06%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.82%)
MLCF 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.83%)
OGDC 210.72 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.49%)
PACE 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.05%)
PAEL 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
POWER 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.51%)
PPL 174.99 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.12%)
PRL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.22%)
PTC 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
SSGC 34.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
SYM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.54%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.87%)
TRG 63.02 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.4%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.01%)
BR100 12,810 Increased By 104.1 (0.82%)
BR30 37,951 Increased By 329.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 119,702 Increased By 731.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 36,523 Increased By 239.3 (0.66%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two top aides to Mexico City mayor shot dead by motorbike killers

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 08:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Two top aides of Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada were shot dead after being ambushed by gunmen on a motorbike in a daytime attack in the city center on Tuesday.

The victims were the mayor’s private secretary, Ximena Guzman, and an adviser to Brugada, Jose Munoz, according to a statement from the city.

The assassinations have sent shockwaves through Mexico’s capital, widely regarded as an oasis of relative security in a country plagued by violence.

Political violence has become common in many parts of Mexico, where scores of local political candidates have been assassinated in killings usually linked to drug cartels seeking to exert influence.

Initial reports indicated Guzman had been driving to work and stopped on a busy avenue in downtown Mexico City to pick up her colleague, an official at the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Munoz was approached by two gunmen on a motorbike who shot and killed him in the street. The attackers then fired at least four shots at Guzman inside the vehicle, killing her.

Authorities have not yet given a motive for the attack although security experts say it appeared to be a hit carried out by organized crime.

Mexico City’s civil security office said that a motorbike had been seized not far from attack, as well as another vehicle in the Iztacalco neighborhood, while investigators were looking into ballistic and fingerprint evidence from the scene.

“I feel very sad for the loss of Ximena and Pepe (Jose), with whom for many years we shared dreams and struggles,” a noticeably distressed Brugada said.

She thanked Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and her cabinet for the support and cooperation they had provided since the attack. Sheinbaum is a former mayor of Mexico City.

“It is a deplorable incident and we are going to give all the support that the mayor may need,” Sheinbaum said.

Brugada added that there would be no impunity for those responsible for the killing. She was not in the car when the attack took place, a Mexico City government official told Reuters.

Photos in local media showed a black Audi with four bullet holes in the front window and a sheet covering what appeared to be one body, while another body was covered with a white sheet on the pavement.

Police patrols taped off the area so forensic specialists could examine the scene. “It was a harsh message sent to Clara (Brugada), undoubtedly perpetrated by drug traffickers,” said David Saucedo, a public security specialist. Groups affected by drug seizures have previously launched attacks against the capital’s authorities, he said.

Mexican Navy tall ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, injuring 19

In 2020 then Mexico City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch, now the federal security minister, was shot and injured in an assassination attempt that killed two of his bodyguards.

That attack was blamed by him on one of the country’s most powerful drug groups, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Mexico Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada

Comments

200 characters

Two top aides to Mexico City mayor shot dead by motorbike killers

At least four children killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

National Targeting System unveiled to combat sales tax evasion

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers in Pakistan

More luxury items set to attract sales tax in upcoming Pakistan budget

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Pakistan govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

Read more stories