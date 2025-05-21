AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
FO opposes any attempt aimed at displacing Palestinians

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its unequivocal opposition to any attempt to displace the Palestinians from their ancestral lands, expand illegal Israeli settlements or to annex any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson’s statement came following American and international plans to relocate over a million Gazans to Libya for permanent settlement. In return, the United States had assured Libyan government to lift all sanctions and release its frozen assets, which stated to be in multi-billions of dollars.

Furthermore, Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and calls for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community for an immediate end to Israel’s genocidal campaign, and to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

It also urges concrete steps towards provision of unimpeded humanitarian supplies to millions of Palestinians in dire need, as well as to hold Israel accountable for its egregious crimes.

Pakistan has also strongly condemned the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians, as well as deliberate targeting of hospitals and other critical infrastructure, along with mass evacuation orders.

The expansion of Israeli ground operations in Gaza, as well as its announcement to “take control of all” of Gaza, poses a grave threat to efforts aimed towards achieving peace and stability in the region. In addition, Israel also continues to deliberately obstruct critical humanitarian aid from reaching millions in dire need, which amounts to the imposition of collective punishment on the besieged Palestinian people.

The FO spokesperson pointed out the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, recently expressed his alarm at the prevailing situation, with one in every five people in Gaza facing starvation, and the entire population facing high levels of acute food insecurity and the risk of famine.

These latest actions by the occupying power yet again demonstrate Israeli impunity, and its blatant disregard for international law and humanitarian principles.

