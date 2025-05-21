Court adjourn bail pleas of IK

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in six separate cases due to the absence of his lead counsel.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing bail application in six cases against Khan and one case against his wife Bushra Bibi, adjourned the proceeding till June 17 to the absence of his lead counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar.

The cases registered against Khan and his wife at Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

At the start of the hearing, PTI lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the PTI founding chairman and informed the court that lead counsel Salman Safdar was busy at the Supreme Court. He requested the court to grant a new date for arguments.

The court approved Khan’s lawyer's request and extended the interim bail of the accused until June 17. The court has reserved its verdict on Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail petition. The court clarified that a decision on the PTI founder’s bail applications will be announced once arguments are completed.

Meanwhile, another court also extended Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in another case registered against her in connection with PTI’s November 26 protest.

Additional Sessions judge Aamir Zia, while hearing the case, extended Khan’s wife’s interim bail till June 17 in a case registered at Ramna police station.

