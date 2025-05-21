AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

Chinese envoy lauds operational excellence of PAF

Nuzhat Nazar Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has lauded the operational excellence of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), particularly during the recent standoff on the eastern front.

He praised PAF’s effective deployment of Chinese-origin equipment and advanced technology in safeguarding national defence, terming it a reflection of the force’s professionalism, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to the country’s sovereignty.

The remarks were made during a high-level meeting with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

The two dignitaries engaged in a comprehensive discussion covering bilateral defence cooperation, corporate-level engagements, and the evolving geo-strategic environment in the region.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy commended the Pakistan Air Force’s remarkable performance and its growing reliance on indigenous solutions to counter emerging threats.

He acknowledged the strides made by PAF under its current leadership in achieving technological advancement and operational effectiveness.

Ambassador Jiang reiterated China’s enduring support and assured full technical assistance to further strengthen Pakistan’s aerial defence capabilities.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu welcomed the ambassador and emphasised the historic and time-tested ties between Pakistan and China, rooted in mutual trust and strategic convergence. He described the relationship as “Iron Brothers’ relations,” stating that the bond has only grown stronger over time and will continue to deepen through enhanced cooperation and innovation.

The Air Chief also expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support in defence modernisation, particularly in areas such as human resource development, technology transfer, and joint research and development. He underscored the importance of institutionalising regular high-level exchanges, expanding joint operational exercises, and exploring multilateral frameworks to strengthen collective response mechanisms to regional security challenges.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and development in the region through continued strategic partnership and defence collaboration. The meeting stood as a testament to the shared resolve of Pakistan and China to deepen their partnership and work together in navigating emerging security challenges through unity and innovation.

