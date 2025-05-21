AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-21

CEOs of refineries appreciate resolution of ST issue

Recorder Report Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Pakistan’s leading oil refineries called on Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, on Tuesday, to express their gratitude for the government’s decisive action in resolving the long-standing sales tax issue affecting the refining and OMC sectors.

The meeting underscored the government’s firm commitment to ensuring energy security and facilitating refinery upgrade projects worth over USD 6 billion, which are critical to modernising Pakistan’s refining infrastructure. The resolution of the sales tax issue marks a significant milestone in creating a conducive environment for investment and operational efficiency in the oil refining industry.

The CEOs lauded the Petroleum minister’s proactive approach and the PM’s personal efforts/support in addressing key challenges faced by the sector. They reiterated their commitment to advancing refinery upgradation projects in line with the prime minister’s vision for enhancing fuel quality, reducing emissions, and promoting clean energy solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik emphasised that the government is fully dedicated to fostering a sustainable energy ecosystem.

“The steps to address the sales tax issue reflects our unwavering resolve to support the refining sector, which plays a pivotal role in Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth. The refinery upgrades will not only enhance production efficiency but also align with our goal of transitioning toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources,” he stated. Furthermore, he highlighted that policy consistency is the corner stone for viability of any sector, fostering investor confidence.

The refinery upgradation projects, once completed, will significantly improve fuel standards, reduce reliance on imported petroleum products, and contribute to environmental sustainability by producing Euro-V compliant fuels. This initiative is at heart of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen the energy sector and ensure long-term economic stability through foreign investments.

The delegation included Zahid Mir-CEO Pakistan Refinery Limited, Irtiza Qureshi - MD PARCO, Adil Khattak - CEO Attock Refinery Limited, Amir Abbasi - CEO Cynergico, and Asad Hasan - CEO National Refinery Limited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Sales Tax OMCs Oil refineries OMC sector CEOs Ali Pervaiz Malik Minister for Petroleum CEOs of refineries

Comments

200 characters

CEOs of refineries appreciate resolution of ST issue

National Targeting System unveiled

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers

More luxury items set to attract ST in coming budget

Govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

COAS promoted to rank of field marshal

Economy moving in the right direction: SBP governor

World Bank defers additional $70m IDA credit to PRR

‘Discrepancies in OGDCL real-time data’: Concerns mount about accuracy of royalty payments to provinces

Regulatory Sandbox: SBP issues guidelines

FO opposes any attempt aimed at displacing Palestinians

Read more stories