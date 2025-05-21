Khamenei says talks with US unlikely to ‘lead to any outcome’

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that nuclear talks with the United States were unlikely to yield any results, amid a diplomatic standoff over the Islamic republic’s enrichment activities.

“We don’t think it will lead to any outcome. We don’t know what will happen,” said Khamenei during a speech, adding that denying Iran’s right to enrich uranium was “a big mistake”.

Iran and the United States have held four rounds of Omani-mediated nuclear talks since April 12, the highest-level contact between the two foes since Washington abandoned the 2015 nuclear accord.

They had confirmed plans to hold another round of discussions during their last meeting on May 11, which Iran described as “difficult but useful”, while a US official said Washington was “encouraged”.

Iran currently enriches uranium to 60 percent, far above the 3.67-percent limit set in the 2015 deal and close though still short of the 90 percent needed for a nuclear warhead.

Western countries, including the United States, have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire atomic weapons, while Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Iran has repeatedly insisted its right to maintain uranium enrichment was “non-negotiable”, while chief US negotiator Steve Witkoff has called it a “red line”.

On Sunday, Witkoff reiterated that the United States “cannot allow even one percent of an enrichment capability.”

“The American side involved in these indirect negotiations should refrain from speaking nonsense,” said Khamenei.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi said “enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal”.

“If the US is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome,” he said in a post on X.

Iranian diplomats have said Tehran would be open to temporary restrictions on how much uranium it enriches and to what level.

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has revived his “maximum pressure” approach against Iran.

While backing nuclear diplomacy, he also warned of potential military action if it fails.

Trump has said he presented Iran’s leadership with an “olive branch”, adding that it was an offer that would not last forever.

He further threatened to impose “massive maximum pressure”, including driving Iranian oil exports to zero if talks failed.