Copper dips as tariff uncertainty counters weaker dollar

LONDON: Copper prices inched lower on Tuesday as worries about growth and demand due to US tariffs dominated sentiment, overshadowing support from a weaker dollar and stimulus efforts from top consumer China.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1% at $9,519 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. Last week’s trade truce between Beijing and Washington offered temporary relief to the market, but uncertainty looms over what will follow after the 90-day pause.

Focus is also on an ongoing investigation into possible new tariffs on US copper imports, aimed at rebuilding domestic production of the metal critical to electric vehicles, military hardware and semiconductors. “Investors are concerned at the potential volatility from the... investigation into copper,” said SP Angel analyst John Meyer.

The probe has resulted in a price premium for COMEX copper futures against LME contracts, which traders have capitalised on by redirecting copper supplies from other markets to the United States. Inventories in COMEX-registered warehouses have surged 77% since the end of March.

Meanwhile, the US dollar remained subdued, supporting prices. A weaker dollar makes metals more affordable to other currency holders. “The weaker US dollar may be encouraging some small-scale restocking of commodities,” said Meyer.

Elsewhere, China cut benchmark lending rates for the first time since October, and major state banks lowered deposit rates to aid the economy as trade war simmers.

However, the sizes of the rate reductions were mild, reflecting a gradual approach to monetary easing. Among other metals, aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,459.5 a ton, zinc was up 0.8% at $2,697, lead gained 1.1% to $1,983, tin firmed 0.2% to $32,950 while nickel edged down 0.2% to $15,525.