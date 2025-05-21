AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
Markets Print 2025-05-21

Weather set to hit harvest in Russia’s largest grain region

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

MOSCOW: High temperatures and a lack of rain over the coming months are expected to deplete the harvest in Russia’s largest grain region Rostov, the head of the local grain lobby group said after a farming emergency was declared.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar issued a decree on May 19 introducing the state of emergency for farming after spring frosts and ordered local authorities to evaluate the damage.

The declaration allows farmers to seek compensation. Insurance payments to farmers linked to bad weather grew by 76% in 2024. Apart from the frosts, a lack of rain is expected to deplete the harvest further, Anatoly Kolchik, head of the local branch of the Russian Grain Union lobby group, told a local edition of the Vedomosti daily on Tuesday.

“The problems affected not only winter crops but also spring crops. They simply won’t have enough time to gain the necessary strength,” Kolchik was quoted as saying, adding that only the upper layers of soil had sufficient moisture. Andrei Sizov from Sovecon consultancy also cited the lack of rain as the biggest threat to crops in Rostov and that yields were set to decline.

“Overall, the situation has improved with the recent rainfall, but it’s far from sufficient. The potential yield is below average,” Sizov said.

Rostov became the third Russian grain-producing region to declare a farming emergency after frosts in late April and May. The others were Voronezh and Belgorod.

The region’s grain harvest fell by 22% last year after Rostov was hit by spring frosts and then by drought, with the wheat harvest declining by 38%.

The grain harvest for the whole of Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, declined by almost 14% in 2024. In February local authorities forecast this year’s harvest in Rostov would be 13.7 million metric tons, 20% more than in 2024.

grain weather grain crop

