KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 35.859 billion and the number of lots traded was 42,252.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.697 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.843 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.992 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.486 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.852 billion),Silver (PKR 844.461 million),SP 500 (PKR 386.841 million),Natural Gas (PKR 254.545 million),Copper (PKR 194.340 million), DJ (PKR 192.391 million), Palladium (PKR 54.642 million),Brent (PKR 32.051 million),Japan Equity (PKR 21.070 million) and Aluminium (PKR 6.017 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 25 lots amounting to PKR 36.151 million were traded.

