KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (May 20, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 282.84 283.99 AED 77.06 77.50 EURO 317.77 320.36 SAR 75.38 75.80 GBP 377.71 380.65 INTERBANK 281.95 282.15 JPY 1.92 1.97 =========================================================================

