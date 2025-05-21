Markets Print 2025-05-21
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (May 20, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.84 283.99 AED 77.06 77.50
EURO 317.77 320.36 SAR 75.38 75.80
GBP 377.71 380.65 INTERBANK 281.95 282.15
JPY 1.92 1.97
=========================================================================
