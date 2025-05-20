Budget 2025-26
Pakistan a new solar hub
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 20
|
281.98
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 20
|
281.78
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 20
|
144.31
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 20
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 20
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / May 20
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 19
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 19
|
5,963.60
|
Nasdaq / May 19
|
19,215.46
|
Dow Jones / May 19
|
42,792.07
|
India Sensex / May 20
|
81,629.44
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 20
|
37,529.49
|
Hang Seng / May 20
|
23,696.60
|
FTSE 100 / May 20
|
8,722.40
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 20
|
23,957.82
|
France CAC40 / May 20
|
7,898.31
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 19
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 19
|
293,638
|
Petrol/Litre / May 20
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 20
|
62.75
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 20
|
3,212.69
|
Diesel/Litre / May 20
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 20
|
65.53
|Stock
|Price
|
Waves Home Appliances / May 20
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WAVESAPP)
|
10.05
▲ 1 (11.05%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / May 20
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
10.25
▲ 1 (10.81%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / May 20
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
8.44
▲ 0.78 (10.18%)
|
AN Textile Mills / May 20
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
15.81
▲ 1.44 (10.02%)
|
Hala Enterprise / May 20
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
16.70
▲ 1.52 (10.01%)
|
Gammon Pak / May 20
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
27.25
▲ 2.48 (10.01%)
|
Bunnys Limited / May 20
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
41.01
▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
|
Kohat Textile / May 20
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
37.36
▲ 3.4 (10.01%)
|
Flying Cement / May 20
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
51.90
▲ 4.72 (10%)
|
Pak Datacom / May 20
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
120.88
▲ 10.99 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Apna Microfin. / May 20
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
7.79
▼ -1 (-11.38%)
|
Rupali polyester / May 20
Rupali Polyester Limited(RUPL)
|
18.10
▼ -2.01 (-10%)
|
Service Textile / May 20
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
15.12
▼ -1.68 (-10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 20
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
17.78
▼ -1.94 (-9.84%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / May 20
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
16.10
▼ -1.75 (-9.8%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / May 20
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
11.14
▼ -1.2 (-9.72%)
|
Pak Leather / May 20
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
26.80
▼ -2.76 (-9.34%)
|
Matco Foods Ltd / May 20
Matco Foods Limited(MFL)
|
37.02
▼ -3.79 (-9.29%)
|
Quetta Textile / May 20
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
14.42
▼ -1.45 (-9.14%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / May 20
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
57.01
▼ -5.5 (-8.8%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 20
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
39,628,306
▲ 3.56
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / May 20
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
30,264,152
▼ -0.47
|
Gul Ahmed / May 20
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited(GATM)
|
29,115,777
▲ 1.26
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / May 20
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
16,735,768
▲ 1.42
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 20
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
16,394,926
▲ 0.32
|
Cnergyico PK / May 20
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
11,656,079
▲ 0.02
|
Waves Home Appliances / May 20
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WAVESAPP)
|
11,467,180
▲ 1
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
10,510,423
▼ -0.02
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / May 20
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
9,165,646
▼ -0.16
|
Fauji Cement / May 20
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
8,954,504
▼ -0.12
