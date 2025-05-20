AIRLINK 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.32%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2025 10:28am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the local currency was hovering at 281.78, a loss of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 281.77

Globally, the US dollar traded sideways on Tuesday after having glided lower for a week, hemmed in by the Fed’s caution over the economy and as US lawmakers came closer to passing a bill expected to widen the nation’s fiscal deficit.

The greenback sold off broadly on Monday following last week’s surprise downgrade of the US sovereign rating by Moody’s on deficit concerns. Now attention turns to a critical vote in Washington over U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts.

The Australian dollar held most of its gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision later Tuesday, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday the central bank may only be able to cut interest rates by a quarter point over the rest of the year given concerns about rising inflation stoked by higher import taxes.

Trump is expected to join the congressional debate over his tax bill on Tuesday. The vote comes after Moody’s stripped the US government of its top-tier credit rating, citing concerns over the nation’s growing $36.2 trillion debt pile.

Trump’s bill would add $3 trillion to $5 trillion to the debt, according to nonpartisan analysts. Trade-related uncertainties, ballooning fiscal debt and weakened confidence about enduring US exceptionalism have weighed on US assets.

The US dollar index has tumbled as much as 10.6% from its January highs, one of the sharpest retreats for a three-month period.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Tuesday on a potential breakdown in talks between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program and the weakened prospects of more Iranian oil supplies entering the global market.

Brent futures rose 12 cents to $65.66 a barrel by 0008 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 16 cents to $62.85.

Discussions between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear program “will lead nowhere” if Washington insists that Tehran slashes its uranium enrichment activity entirely, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhtravanchi was quoted as saying in state media on Monday.

This is an intra-day update

