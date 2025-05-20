AIRLINK 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUMNL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
MLCF 75.41 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.2%)
OGDC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.8%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PAEL 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (9.02%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.72%)
PPL 174.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.9%)
PRL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PTC 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.47%)
SSGC 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.98%)
SYM 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.94%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,728 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.31%)
BR30 37,745 Increased By 21.9 (0.06%)
KSE100 119,197 Decreased By -492.2 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,367 Decreased By -197.8 (-0.54%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points

BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 01:15pm

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started trading under selling pressure amid IMF budget concerns, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding nearly 800 points during the intraday trading on Tuesday.

At 1:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 118,890.52, a decrease of 799.11 points or 0.67%.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, NBP, UBL, MARI, OGDC, PPL and POL traded in the red.

On Monday, the PSX closed flat, entering a consolidation phase as it hovered near record highs. Investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the upcoming budget announcement.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index reached an intraday high of 120,285.55 points before closing at 119,689.63 on Monday, marking a modest gain of 40 points or 0.03%.

Internationally, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday while US Treasury yields steadied, allowing a bit of breathing room for the US dollar as investors took stock of the debt load of the world’s biggest economy and awaited trade deals.

Moody’s downgrade of its rating for US sovereign credit last week - due to concerns about that nation’s growing $36 trillion debt pile - led to a selloff in Treasuries on Monday, but that stabilised by Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

With little indication of trade deals on the way, markets are struggling for direction, analysts said.

The 30-year bond yield was 3.5 basis points lower at 4.906% after hitting an 18-month high of 5.037% in the previous trading session. Major US stock indexes recovered from early loss to end mostly flat.

That left the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.36% higher, hovering near the seven-month high touched last week. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.65% in early trade.

Chinese stocks were steady at the open after the local central bank cut benchmark lending rates for the first time since October, while five of China’s biggest state-owned banks also lowered deposit interest rates.

The blue-chip index was 0.15% higher, whereas Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1%.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

SBP Governor calls for Sukuk push

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

Budget 2025–26 to kick off first phase of National Tariff Policy 2025–30

India’s allegations of Pakistan targeting Golden Temple “absolutely baseless, incorrect”: FO

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Pakistan’s tobacco exporters urge competitive tax model, cite challenges for smaller firms

Read more stories